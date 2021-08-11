Six months ago, residents of the Horizon Six Improvement District requested time from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to obtain signatures for a measure that could prevent district water rates from spiking this year. Now, that time is almost up.
The Mohave County Public Works Department proposed an increase to residents’ water rates earlier this year. Those increases were postponed in February, when members of the Horizon Six community sought their own solution. Residents sought to secure petitions to incur expense, for an assessment of the district’s water system and avoid inflated costs. The district’s petition to incur cost would have required an estimated one-time payment of $176 from residents, per lot, to secure a bond for assessment of the system. According to Horizon Six resident Mary Van Roy, organizers were unable to gather the signatures they needed.
“The coronavirus hit, and we had a lot of difficulty,” Van Roy said Wednesday. “We tried to mail residents in March and April, and tried to go door to door … now we’ve sent letters out to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. We’re going to have to raise our rates, but our one hope is that we could use part of the grant money under the (American Rescue Plan Act) for our community.”
Mohave County is expected to receive about $41.5 million in federal funding under the legislation. That funding has been divided between the county’s five supervisory districts, with each supervisor issuing proposals for how that funding may be used. The first of those proposals have been filed by Mohave County Supervisors Jean Bishop and Hildy Angius. For improvements to the Horizon Six Improvement District’s water system, that proposal could ultimately be made by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, who represents the area of South Lake Havasu City.
“These repairs are imperative,” Van Roy said. “We have no pressure-reducing valves, our fire hydrants have been red-tagged. But it might not seem like a high priority to people not already familiar with the situation. It needs to be taken care of now.”
According to Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski, at least half of the district’s 488 residents would be required to sign the petition before higher maintenance reserve fees would be applied throughout Horizon Six.
“A higher maintenance reserve fee may need to be considered due to the waterline’s reduced service life and uncertainty in construction inflation,” Latoski said Wedneday. “The proposed maintenance reserve fee increase is based on replacement costs, as opposed to repair costs, of the district’s waterlines.”
Horizon Six maintains an intergovernmental agreement with Lake Havasu City that allows the city to respond to and repair any water system failures. But in the system’s 38 years of operation, it has suffered a laundry list of issues. The water system is host to dozens of buried air-release valves, inoperable water pumps, and possible asbestos beneath the waterlines themselves.
In 2019, Lake Havasu City officials ended a longstanding fire protection agreement with the district. Of the district’s 40 fire hydrants, six were believed to be inoperable as of last year – and none of those hydrants was capable of providing water pressure sufficient for use with modern firefighting equipment, according to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on whether to raise the district’s water rates at its next meeting on Monday, in Kingman.
