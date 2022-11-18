PHOENIX — Fewer than six months before the federal deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally-compliant form of ID, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is urging people to consider getting the Arizona Travel ID.

Beginning on May 3, 2023, you will need a federally-compliant credential – like the Arizona Travel ID – to get past TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights, ADOT wrote in a news release.

