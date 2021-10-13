The deadline for the London Bridge Days Beard and Mustache Contest is Friday, Oct. 15. More than 40 people have signed up so far to participate in the contest, which takes place under the London Bridge on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Contestants will be separated depending upon their type of facial hair — mustaches, partial beards, full beards, and foot long beards. Each contestant will then enter one of four categories — best groomed, longest, ugliest, and most creative. Prizes will be awarded to the top two choices in each category. The inaugural beard contest was held on Oct. 2, 1971, as part of the lead up to the official dedication of the London Bridge. The Herald reported that 2,500 people attended the first contest, and listed a total of 99 entrants.
To enter the contest, visit havasumemorialwalkway.org. There is an entry fee of $25.
Meanwhile, organizers of London Bridge Days events announced the British Baking Contest, planned for Oct. 23, has been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.