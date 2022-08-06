Campaign signs

Campaign signs around town like this grouping at the corner of Industrial and Acoma boulevards should be thinning out over the next of couple weeks in the wake of the completed Primary Election. But signs supporting candidates moving on to the General Election in November will likely remain up for a few more months.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

Campaign signs are already starting to thin out around Lake Havasu City and that should continue over the next of couple weeks.

Candidates who were defeated, and those who secured their desired position, during the primary election have 15 days after Tuesday’s primaries to remove any signs posted on public property during the campaign. That means all the signs for races like Havasu’s City Council, which appears to have three winners without the need for a runoff election in November, should be taken down by Aug. 17. Council candidates Jeni Coke and Morgan Braden both told Today’s News-Herald that they had already picked up their signs, or were in the process of doing so the day after primaries.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

(1) comment

BobMoore
Bob Moore

How about no signs allowed anywhere within the city limits! Disgusting street spam.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.