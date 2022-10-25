PHOENIX — Arizona women who are no more than 15 weeks pregnant will be able to continue to get legal abortions through at least the end of the year, if not beyond.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish signed an order Tuesday barring Attorney General Mark Brnovich from trying to enforce a territorial-era statute that outlaws virtually all abortions for at least 45 days after there has been a final ruling in a challenge to that statute brought by Planned Parenthood Arizona.

