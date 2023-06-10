Deal reached after state senator pushes for city zoning rules overhaul

Senator Steve Kaiser

 Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services file photo

PHOENIX — A Republican state senator pushing a major overhaul of city zoning rules he contends will spur construction of more affordable housing has reached a deal on a slimmed-down plan with the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, whose opposition had halted the effort for the past six months.

And it could be voted on as early as Monday.

