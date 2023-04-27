For two weeks, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has sought additional information in regard to a plan to change the way local fire districts are charged for county services. And on Monday, the county’s governing board is scheduled to make a decision.
Until now, Mohave County’s 14 fire districts have been charged an hourly rate for services such as organization, determining boundary changes, election services, use of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and other services provided by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and Treasurer’s Office. But now county financial services officials are pushing for fees to now be paid through a formula determined by how many parcels of land are in each district.
According to opponents of that proposal, the formula would disproportionately affect rural areas of Northern Mohave County, where more parcels are overseen by surrounding fire districts. Under the formula structure, the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District could pay about $28,599 per year, with the Golden Valley Fire District paying as much as $35,267 per year for county services. By contrast, the Desert Hills Fire District would be expected to pay only $6,500 under the new plan.
Under Arizona law, fire districts are required by law to reimburse counties for services rendered. As of this month, four Arizona counties used a similar per-parcel formula to bill for those services. Other counties charged a flat rate to their fire districts for specific services, such as warrants cleared or treasurer deeds issued, per occurrence.
According to Financial Services Director Luke Mournian, however, that wasn’t the case 20 years ago.
“The board exempted fire districts from reimbursements beginning in 2003,” Mournian said in an April 20 memo. “At the time …The board had discretion as to whether to bill for reimbursement. In 2005, (Arizona’s statute) was revised. Fire districts were now required to reimburse the county; This also removed the discretionary nature of the statute pertaining to fire districts.”
According to Mournian, the county’s reimbursement schedule for local fire districts has existed since 2018, and was updated in 2013 to reflect then-current rates of pay for county officials. But it was not an effective solution for the county.
“This has not been working in practice,” Mournian said. “The services of the assessor and treasurer are tied to year-long processes and services that cannot be converted to hourly, single-district charges. Due to this fact, the county has not been reimbursed by fire districts since the (hourly) schedule was approved.”
But according to Mournian’s memo, his research appeared to show that some Arizona counties had not been adhering to the law at all, in reference to their own fire districts.
“Some counties reported they were unaware of the reimbursement requirement, or to include county reimbursement by fire districts,” Mournian said. “Others expressed interest in the issue and noted they will be closely following the ongoing conversation.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to further discuss and possibly render a decision on the issue at the board’s May 1 meeting in Kingman.
