For two weeks, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has sought additional information in regard to a plan to change the way local fire districts are charged for county services. And on Monday, the county’s governing board is scheduled to make a decision.

Until now, Mohave County’s 14 fire districts have been charged an hourly rate for services such as organization, determining boundary changes, election services, use of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and other services provided by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and Treasurer’s Office. But now county financial services officials are pushing for fees to now be paid through a formula determined by how many parcels of land are in each district.

