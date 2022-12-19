The lawsuit seeking to void voter-approved medical debt reforms in Proposition 209 should be rejected because it’s too vague and doesn’t sufficiently prove its claim that the new laws cause harm, said attorneys for the state and Healthcare Rising Arizona, which ran the ballot measure’s campaign.

Earlier this month, a group of debt collectors and lenders filed a challenge against Prop. 209, which became law on Dec. 5 after 72% of Arizonans voted for it during the midterm election. Among its protections is a reduction of the wage garnishment rate from 25% to 10%, and courts were given the power to lower that even further in cases of extreme economic hardship.

