Decades-long Havasu restaurant prepares for second year of Chowderfest

Spending 22 years managing and operating Lin’s Little China, owner Michele Lin is known for her positions on the Lake Havasu City Council and other community organizations.
With a specialty of serving New York-style Chinese food, Lin expressed how she initially questioned the request for her restaurant to create a chowder for last year’s event. After giving the idea some thought, Lin and her husband, Wei Lin, made batches of their hot and sour soup, which she describes as being a “chunky soup.”
Although her restaurant did not receive any awards, Lin says the exposure she gained gave her restaurant new customers who requested their chowder from the event.
Another positive outcome that Lin noticed from last year is the amount of attendees who visited Chowderfest. Due to the large influx of guests, a shortage of chowder was experienced throughout the event. Despite a lack of food, Lin says attendees remained in good spirits while participating in other available activities.
“People still came and enjoyed the entertainment and supported the event,” Lin said. “I didn’t hear one person even complain. They were there to have fun and support the cause.”
With plans to satisfy even more taste buds with their hot and sour soup, Lin says her husband has been working on a way to mimic real chowder with their egg drop soup.
Returning to Chowderfest this weekend will also see Lin working together with the other restaurants participating in the outdoor festival. Aside from community support, the partnerships formed by other business owners makes the event less of a competition, Lin describes.
“It’s just a super fun event and you don’t even realize that you’re there raising money because you’re out there just having fun and collaborating with each other,” Lin further explained. “It’s amazing to see it.”
As a reminder for attendees, Lin says the funds raised through Chowderfest and by Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City remain in the city to help “the people in the most vulnerable situations.”
This year’s 2nd Annual Southwest Chowderfest will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Havasu State Park Windsor 4. Tickets are $35 per person while children 12 and under enter for free. For more information, visit www.southwestchowderfest.com or contact Tina Stocking at 928-486-3160.
