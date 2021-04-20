Lake Havasu Unified School District is still determining whether to require students to wear face masks for the rest of the school year.
On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he was rescinding a July 23 requirement that all public and charter schools require students to wear a face covering. The governor’s executive order also overrules a Nov.19 order from the Department of Health Services that required students to wear masks.
As of Tuesday, however, Lake Havasu Unified School District is still requiring face masks for its students. According to LHUSD Superintendent Rebecca Stone, the district will make a decision regarding the requirement later this week.
“We have not made any changes to our requirements,” Stone said. “We are working with our local health department to determine any needed changes. While the governor rescinded the requirement, the Arizona Department of Health Services encouraged everyone to take action that is consistent with the CDC recommendation and guidelines.”
In an email sent out to Lake Havasu High School families, Principal Scott Becker confirmed that the mask requirement was still currently in place at the high school and across the district.
“When our superintendent receives additional guidance for schools and families, we will share it immediately with staff and parents,” Becker said.
LHUSD only has one month left in the 2020-21 school year with the last day of school falling on May 20.
