Lake Havasu City’s oldest funding source will disappear in a little more than three years unless the city does something to preserve it.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the Irrigation and Drainage District will expire by June of 2023. That leaves the city with a few years to figure out what it plans to do to replace that funding source in the future. But Knudson said the city is trying to get ahead of the game.
“We are currently looking at the options and assessing the situation so that we can make our best decision moving forward,” Knudson said.
The IDD was originally formed by Robert McCulloch prior to the city’s incorporation.
“It was used essentially as a taxing mechanism prior to the city’s existence to fund improvements within the city,” Knudson said. “Right now it is used specifically for funding water services to the community.”
Funding for the IDD comes through an assessment in residents’ property tax bills. Knudson said it generates $5.7 million annually, with all of the money going to fund water service within the city. Knudson also noted that all funds raised for water service, whether through the IDD or water fees, must be used to provide water service and cannot be diverted to other departments.
Although the funding is set to expire, expenses associated with water delivery will stay fairly consistent, so citizens will have to decide where the funding that previously came from the IDD money should come from once it expires.
“We will have more information to provide in the upcoming months, but we are going to rely on direction from the residents in terms of how we want to fund the system,” Knudson said. “If the IDD goes away and the district is dissolved that is $5.7 million that are right now using to fund water services. Those dollars are needed to continue the same level of service that we have right now. So one way or another we need to fund water in a similar fashion that we are right now.”
Currently the city is assessing different options that would allow it to continue to provide the same level of service, but ultimately Knudson said Lake Havasu City will take direction from the public on how it wishes to proceed.
“We will look at that information and then be able to share it with the public,” Knudson said. “We need to engage the public and educate the public because we need them to provide us with the direction of how we want to move forward.”
Knudson stressed that the city is still reviewing options and hasn’t taken a stance on what should be done, but said a potential option would be to create a new district with perhaps slightly different boundaries.
“The district would be bigger than it is now. The IDD and the Municipal District aren’t aligned, they don’t match up,” Knudson said. “So there are certain parts of the community right now that own property in Lake Havasu City but they aren’t contributing toward the IDD. So there is a sense of equity that is needed.”
If a new district is not formed, the extra money needed to fund the water distribution system could possibly come from an increase in water rates.
“That is how the vast majority of cities operate water service,” Knudson said. “I don’t know of any other city in Arizona that utilizes a district to fund water services. It has worked well in Havasu. The IDD helped create Lake Havasu City and build the wonderful community that we see today. It is one of the very unique things about Havasu that has worked well over the years.”
Knudson said city officials have been speaking with residents in public and private settings for the last few years, starting during former mayor Mark Nexsen’s tenure and continuing with Mayor Cal Sheehy. He said those efforts will continue moving forward.
