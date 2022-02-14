After a record-breaking month in January, covid cases continue to be on the decline according to the county health department.
Since noon last Thursday, the Mohave County Health Department has reported 339 new confirmed cases of covid-19 and four new deaths as a result of the virus.
Monday’s report brings the total number of covid cases reported in the county for February to 1,740 cases.
According to the county’s report of the 339 new cases reported 145 are from Bullhead City. 108 are from Kingman and 74 are from Lake Havasu City. The remaining 12 cases are from North County and unknown parts of Mohave County.
Of the four new deaths, one is from Lake Havasu City, one is from Kingman, one is from Bullhead City and the other is from unknown parts.
While cases are falling in Havasu after the winter surge caused by the omicron variant, other towns along the Colorado River are grappling with the question of vaccine mandates.
The Colorado River Indian Tribes have a special election set for Saturday to vote whether or not tribal employees should be required to receive the covid vaccine after a petition received enough signatures to put it to a vote.
As of now employees are required to receive the shot or face termination. The tribe does allow for medical and religious exemptions but those exempt are required to be tested regularly.
Today’s News-Herald reporter John Gutekunst contributed to this report.
