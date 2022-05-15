This weekend marked the 40th year that the Western Outdoor News has held its striper derby tournament on the waters of Lake Havasu.
Bobby Jones, a Riverside, Calif. resident, has made it a yearly tradition to participate in all 40 years that the event has been held. The angler narrows his dedication down to having an enjoyable time with his family.
“My favorite memory in the tournament has been fishing with my sons, my daughter, my uncles, my brother, and my stepdad,” Jones said. “I participate in the tournament to fish with my sons and family and to have a lot of fun.”
Jones has won the popular fishing tournament with his sons in past competitions.
“Danny, my youngest son, and I came in second five years ago,” Jones said. “Michael, my oldest son, we won 2 years ago.”
Jones started out the event participating with his stepdad. That later turned into including his sons when they became older. The angler notes that winning the competition is not the main factor for his participation.
“We would always try to come in the top 15 in the tournament,” Jones recalled. “I fish to win but it’s not that important.”
As part of his annual tradition, Jones partakes in local eateries that the town has to offer. He also makes a habit of renting pontoon boats for his family from Nautical Watersports.
“Every year, we eat at Montana Steak House and Scotty’s Chicken,” Jones said. “We just have a lot of fun.”
The hospitality he experiences from the other tournament participants as well as hotel staff increases his appreciation for the event.
“Meeting a lot of the people from Havasu makes it very enjoyable,” Jones said.
For the duration of his time of being an angler in the annual WON derby, Jones has kept a positive outlook and expresses his excitement for future trips to the Havasu area.
“It’s been a great 40 years. I’m the only person who’s been in every tournament,” Jones added. “We just keep coming back until we can’t come back anymore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.