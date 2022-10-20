The final defendant in a felony cocaine trafficking case may be sentenced next week under a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors - if that agreement is accepted by the court.
Alonso Mendoza, 39, of Phoenix, was believed last year to be a central figure in an alleged conspiracy to traffic cocaine to buyers throughout Lake Havasu City. Mendoza signed a previous plea agreement with prosecutors earlier this year, which was ultimately rejected in an Aug. 18 hearing by Mohave Superior Judge Rick Lambert. That same plea agreement will now be resubmitted for approval on Oct. 26, in a hearing before Judge Derek Carlisle.
Under a new copy of the agreement signed by Mendoza on Oct. 12, the defendant will plead guilty to one count of possession of narcotics for a six-month prison sentence, with the charge of conspiracy being dismissed.
Carlisle was appointed to oversee the case in September under a request by Mendoza’s attorneys, after Lambert’s initial rejection of the plea.
Mendoza was one of eight defendants charged last year in the alleged conspiracy. Investigation in the case began in 2019, with the involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies. During that investigation, Lake Havasu City Police detectives ultimately believed Mendoza to have arranged the sale of cocaine in Havasu through intermediaries, who allegedly made deliveries and received payments for those deliveries.
Earlier this year, charges were dismissed against four of Mendoza’s alleged co-conspirators, with prosecutors citing a possible lack of evidence to sufficiently prove their involvement in the case. Two other alleged members of the conspiracy accepted plea agreements in 2021, with each sentenced to one year of supervised probation on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. The last of the case’s alleged co-conspirators died in a Texas motorcycle accident while awaiting trial last year.
As of Tuesday, Mendoza remained free from custody on $100,000 bond.
