The final defendant in a felony cocaine trafficking case may be sentenced next week under a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors - if that agreement is accepted by the court.

Alonso Mendoza, 39, of Phoenix, was believed last year to be a central figure in an alleged conspiracy to traffic cocaine to buyers throughout Lake Havasu City. Mendoza signed a previous plea agreement with prosecutors earlier this year, which was ultimately rejected in an Aug. 18 hearing by Mohave Superior Judge Rick Lambert. That same plea agreement will now be resubmitted for approval on Oct. 26, in a hearing before Judge Derek Carlisle.

