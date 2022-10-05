Stacy Childs

Stacy Childs

A California man is now requesting a “speedy trial” under Arizona statute, more than 17 years after investigators believe he killed a Canadian visitor in Lake Havasu City.

Stacy Childs, 60, of Santa Cruz, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since April on charges of second-degree murder, after DNA evidence this year allegedly linked him to the 2005 strangling death of Barabara Kalow in her London Bridge Road hotel room. But according to attorneys in the case, no trial date has been set for Childs in Mohave Superior Court - and under Arizona statute, Childs is constitutionally entitled to that trial later this month unless prosecutors provide an acceptable argument as to why such a trial should be continued.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.