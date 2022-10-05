A California man is now requesting a “speedy trial” under Arizona statute, more than 17 years after investigators believe he killed a Canadian visitor in Lake Havasu City.
Stacy Childs, 60, of Santa Cruz, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since April on charges of second-degree murder, after DNA evidence this year allegedly linked him to the 2005 strangling death of Barabara Kalow in her London Bridge Road hotel room. But according to attorneys in the case, no trial date has been set for Childs in Mohave Superior Court - and under Arizona statute, Childs is constitutionally entitled to that trial later this month unless prosecutors provide an acceptable argument as to why such a trial should be continued.
Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann filed a motion for a speedy trial in the case on Monday. According to Amann, Arizona statute requires that a criminal trial must be held within 150 days of the defendant’s arraignment. And although there are exceptions - such as in the case of a first-degree murder accusation, or charges of intercepting communications, or designation of the case as “complex” - which would allow for an extension of that deadline. None of those exceptions apply in Childs’ case, however.
According to Amann, Childs is entitled to stand trial by Oct. 24. Amann says Childs is making no argument that the case should be dismissed if such a trial does not occur, but has as of this week merely given notice that trial’s deadline is approaching.
The case began in April 2005, when housekeeping staff at Havasu’s Windsor Inn reportedly found Kalow in her hotel room, the victim of what was believed to have been forced asphyxiation. Details at the scene, as well as the absence of Kalow’s vehicle from the hotel’s parking lot, led investigators to suspect foul play in the case. Kalow’s vehicle was later found abandoned in California, on I-15.
Kalow’s death remained unsolved as of 2018, when the case was reopened by Lake Havasu City investigators. Prosecutors say that DNA evidence, including skin cells found beneath Kalow’s fingernails, ultimately identified Childs as her alleged killer.
Lake Havasu City Police Detectives collaborated with Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies earlier this year, when they served a warrant for Childs’ arrest at his Santa Cruz home. Cruz was taken into custody, and ultimately extradited to Mohave County.
As of August, prosecutors were attempting to compile a list of witnesses likely to testify in the case, more than 17 years after Kalow’s death.
If Childs is not tried before a jury of his peers by Oct. 24, the court may stand in violation of Childs’ constitutional rights under the Sixth Amendment.
