Stacy Childs

Defendants in the criminal justice system are entitled to a “speedy trial” under the Sixth Amendment - and in Arizona, that means a defendant must be brought to trial within 150 days of his or her arraignment. But there are exceptions to that rule, and attorneys are hoping to apply such an exception in the case of a 2005 Lake Havasu City homicide.

Stacy Childs, 61, has remained in custody since April on charges related to the alleged second-degree murder of Ottawa resident Barbara Kalow, 17 years ago. The statutory deadline for Childs to stand trial would have passed on Oct. 24. Last week, Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann informed the court that his client would be willing to waive his right to a speedy trial under that deadline, and moved that the case be designated as “complex” under Arizona statute.

