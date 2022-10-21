Defendants in the criminal justice system are entitled to a “speedy trial” under the Sixth Amendment - and in Arizona, that means a defendant must be brought to trial within 150 days of his or her arraignment. But there are exceptions to that rule, and attorneys are hoping to apply such an exception in the case of a 2005 Lake Havasu City homicide.
Stacy Childs, 61, has remained in custody since April on charges related to the alleged second-degree murder of Ottawa resident Barbara Kalow, 17 years ago. The statutory deadline for Childs to stand trial would have passed on Oct. 24. Last week, Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann informed the court that his client would be willing to waive his right to a speedy trial under that deadline, and moved that the case be designated as “complex” under Arizona statute.
The designation is often given to cases where there are many defendants, many witnesses or other extenuating circumstances that would otherwise require a deadline longer than 150 days for defense and prosecuting attorneys to prepare for a criminal trial. And in Kalow’s 2005 homicide, attorneys were still seeking potential witnesses as of August.
Prosecutors offered no objection to Amann’s Oct. 16 request on Childs’ behalf.
The case began in April 2005, when housekeeping staff at Havasu’s Windsor Inn reportedly found Kalow strangled to death in her hotel room. Kalow’s vehicle was later found abandoned in California, on I-15, but the case ultimately went unsolved until 2018, when Lake Havasu City Police detectives reopened their investigation.
Police say that DNA evidence in the case, including skin cells found beneath Kalow’s fingernails, ultimately identified Childs as her possible killer.
Lake Havasu City Police detectives were joined by Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies in serving a warrant for Childs’ arrest in April, at Childs’ California home. Childs was ultimately extradited to Mohave County to await trial.
As of Friday, Childs remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond. He is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a Dec. 12 status conference in the case.
