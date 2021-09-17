One of three suspects charged with first-degree murder earlier this year could accept a deal with Mohave County prosecutors next month in a pending change of plea hearing.
Adeline Rea, 31, was arrested this April alongside codefendant Ramon Canas, 44, after a 10-day investigation by police into the shooting death of former Lake Havasu City resident Stacy Hakes, 37. Rea and Canas were accused of providing material assistance to Hakes’ alleged killer, 36-year-old Brian W. Robinson, in the early hours of Easter morning. Attorney Gregory McPhillips, of Kingman-based Ashley & McPhillips, requested an Oct. 13 change of plea hearing for his client.
Rea was initially scheduled to stand trial on Jan. 24. According to Mohave County prosecutors, Rea provided Robinson with transportation to the scene of the alleged homicide, while Canas – who had prior felony convictions – furnished Robinson with the murder weapon. All three were charged with first-degree murder in April.
According to police, Hakes was acquainted with the three co-defendants prior to his death, and may have been seen at a local restaurant with them prior to the shooting. Police say Hakes and Robinson engaged in a confrontation at the business, where Robinson was allegedly heard shouting that he intended to kill Hakes.
Rea and Canas were arrested at a home on the 2600 block of Hacienda Place on April 12, and police agencies throughout the state actively sought Robinson, who appeared to have fled Havasu after the alleged murder. Robinson surrendered himself into custody at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on April 14.
As of this week, Canas is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 7. Robinson’s trial date has yet to be scheduled in the case. All three defendants remained in custody as of Friday on $1 million bond, each.
