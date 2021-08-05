A Lake Havasu City man accused in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Havasu resident Daemon Petetan is scheduled to appear in court next month on charges of second-degree murder. Although he was initially charged with first-degree homicide, prosecutors say they were uncertain of a guilty verdict under his original charges.
Carter R. Beckwith, 18, was arrested in connection to the shooting, which occurred in the early hours of July 10 at a possible neighbor’s residence on the 2300 block of Alpine Drive. Police say that Beckwith, who was also suspected of the theft of two firearms prior to the shooting incident, fatally shot Petetan in the back yard of a neighborhood property. Prosecutors say investigation in the case remains active, and no witnesses to the shooting have come forward as of this week.
“The Lake Havasu City Police Department said they had probable cause to believe he was guilty of first-degree murder,” said Deputy Mohave County Attorney Rod Albright. “But law enforcement’s standard for probable cause and the court’s standard aren’t the same. Under Arizona law, I had 48 hours to decide what to charge him with … I wasn’t convinced that I could win a conviction on first-degree murder charges.”
As of Thursday, the Lake Havasu City Police Department has yet to release an incident report in the case. According to initial statements by investigators, Beckwith was ultimately identified as Petetan’s killer. Beckwith had allegedly fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
Beckwith was found later that morning in Parker, according to investigators, by Parker police officers. When he was found, Beckwith was allegedly sleeping in his vehicle. Beckwith was taken into custody at the scene, and police say two allegedly stolen firearms were found in his possession.
According to statements last month by investigators, it was believed that Beckwith intended to flee to California after the shooting incident, but stopped in Parker to sleep.
Under questioning by Lake Havasu City detectives, Beckwith allegedly admitted to the shooting.
“He claimed self-defense when interviewed by investigators, and he was charged,” Albright said Thursday. “There were no other witnesses to the shooting – there were people in front of the house, and inside the house, but no one was in the back yard when it happened. The investigation is still active.”
Beckwith was arraigned July 22 in the courtroom of Mohave Superior Judge Douglas Camacho. He is now scheduled to appear Sept. 16 for a pre-trial conference in the case.
As of Thursday, Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
