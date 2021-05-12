Attorneys for a codefendant in the alleged first-degree murder of a former Lake Havasu City resident argued this month for a reduction of her $1 million bond. On Tuesday, a Mohave Superior Court Judge ruled that former Lake Havasu City resident Adeline Rea, 31, will be held without bond entirely.
According to a motion earlier this month by Rea’s attorney, Gregory McPhillips, his client’s involvement in the case fell short of premeditate homicide. According to court records, codefendant Brian W. Robinson, 36, is believed to have been the party who fatally shot the victim in the early hours of April 4.
McPhillips, who is himself a former Mohave County Prosecutor, said earlier this month that he believed the evidence insufficient to show that Rea was an accomplice to the crime, or had any intent to play a part in the alleged murder.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman answered McPhillips’ motion for reduced bond by recommending that Rea be held without bond entirely.
“There is proof evident, or the presumption is great that the defendant is guilty of first-degree murder, or there is clear and convincing evidence that she poses a substantial danger to the community,” Schoppman’s motion said.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho on Tuesday ruled in prosecutors’ favor, revoking Rea’s $1 million bond.
“The judge found that we met the burden needed to hold her without bond,” Schoppman said on Wednesday.
Rea and co-defendant Ramon Canas, 44, were arrested April 12 at a home on the 2600 block of Hacienda Place. Their arrests followed eight days of investigation by Lake Havasu City Police investigators into the death of 37-year-old Stacy Hakes, which took place in the driveway of Rea’s Sunfield Drive residence.
According to investigators, Canas was believed to have provided the murder weapon to Robinson prior to the killing, and Rea is believed to have provided transportation for Robinson to the scene of the crime.
Robinson, who was known to associates as “Tree,” was sought for questioning in the case until April 15, when he surrendered himself into custody at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Headquarters in Kingman.
According to police, Hakes was familiar with the three defendants prior to his death. Investigators say that Hakes and Robinson had a confrontation at a Havasu bar early that morning, during which Robinson allegedly shouted threats that he would kill Hakes. Robinson and Hakes were both former inmates at an Arizona prison in Tucson, where they lived in the same housing unit and worked under the same work release program. Both men were released from custody last year.
As of Wednesday morning, Canas and Robinson remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
All three defendants are scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on June 17 for a pre-trial conference in the case.
