A Lake Havasu City man will receive a new grand jury hearing after his indictment in the alleged shooting of a TV personality’s son.
Garrett Wilder, 19, was arrested Sept. 14 after witnesses allegedly told police Wilder was responsible for the shooting of Garrett Dotson, 23, who is the son of A&E Network’s “Storage Wars” host Don Dotson. According to Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, prosecutors failed to disclose defense details in Wilder’s case when a grand jury reviewed the case in October. Amann filed a motion earlier this month to remand Wilder’s case to the grand jury for a second review.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe granted Amann’s motion on Thursday, and remanded the case to the grand jury. The grand jury’s task will be to determine whether probable cause existed to believe that a crime was committed on the night of the shooting. According to statements allegedly made by Wilder to investigators at the time of his arrest, Wilder shot the victim in self-defense.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the victim was staying at a rental home at the 2100 block of Injo Drive on Sept. 13. Police say the victim stood outside the residence with a friend when Wilder passed the location in his vehicle, accompanied by Wilder’s girlfriend in the vehicle’s passenger seat.
Witnesses at the scene allegedly told police that Wilder appeared to be upset as to the presence of non-locals residing in Havasu. Wilder allegedly shouted to Dotson, telling him to “go back where he came from.” The police report says Dotson approached Wilder to confront him. Wilder, who was armed with a .380 caliber pistol, fired from the vehicle and struck Dotson once before leaving the scene.
When emergency first responders arrived, Wilder had left and Dotson suffered life-threatening injuries. Dotson was flown from Havasu Regional Medical Center to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency treatment, and Lake Havasu City investigators requested information from the community as to the shooter’s identity.
According to police, Wilder’s girlfriend came forward two days after the incident took place, and identified Wilder as the shooter. Officers served a search warrant at Wilder’s Winterhaven Drive residence, where detectives allegedly found the weapon. Investigators also allegedly found a single spent shell casing inside the vehicle used by Wilder at the time of the incident.
When questioned by detectives, Wilder allegedly said he believed Dotson and his companion intended to harm him as they approached his vehicle. According to Wilder’s defense, Wilder said Dotson and his companion attempted to pull the door handle of his vehicle, and he felt as though his life was under threat before he allegedly shot Dotson at the scene.
As of last Wednesday, it was unclear when Wilder’s next grand jury hearing will take place.
Wilder remained in custody under $250,000 bond as of last week.
