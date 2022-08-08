A man accused in the theft of a motor vehicle and the kidnapping of a Lake Havasu City resident this year has been released into the custody of a Mohave County mental health facility.

Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe on Thursday ordered that 24-year-old Zachary Parlette be released from the county jail, to be transferred to the custody of Southwest Behavioral Health’s Kingman Recovery Unit. The decision followed statements earlier this year from defense attorneys that Parlette may be mentally incompetent to stand trial. A mental health evaluation by a Kingman psychiatrist was filed with the court in June.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.