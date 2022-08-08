A man accused in the theft of a motor vehicle and the kidnapping of a Lake Havasu City resident this year has been released into the custody of a Mohave County mental health facility.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe on Thursday ordered that 24-year-old Zachary Parlette be released from the county jail, to be transferred to the custody of Southwest Behavioral Health’s Kingman Recovery Unit. The decision followed statements earlier this year from defense attorneys that Parlette may be mentally incompetent to stand trial. A mental health evaluation by a Kingman psychiatrist was filed with the court in June.
Parlette’s mental competency will ultimately be determined at a future hearing, according to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacobo Chavez, and a second mental health evaluation is pending with the court. Chavez says that if Parlette is found to be incompetent to stand trial, charges against him will likely be dismissed.
The case began on March 19, while Parlette was awaiting trial in Mohave Superior Court on previous charges of aggravated assault. Parlette was receiving treatment at Havasu Regional Medical Center while in custody, according to police, before allegedly escaping.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to assist in the search for Parlette, after the defendant allegedly fled from the hospital to a home on the 200 block of Coral Drive. There, Police say Parlette forced entry into the home, before grabbing one of the home’s occupants. Parlette then reportedly stole several items from the home, including a vehicle belonging to another of the home’s residents before leaving.
According to police, Parlette drove the stolen vehicle to the area of Park Terrace Avenue and Park Terrace Drive, where he was ultimately found by officers. Police say Parlette fled from officers, before the pursuit ended near the intersection of London Bridge Road and Sailing Hawks Drive.
Parlette was taken into custody at the scene on charges of escaping from custody, burglary, kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle. He was later returned to the Mohave County Jail. On June 30, Parlette was later charged with one additional felony count of assault against a detention officer via bodily fluids.
