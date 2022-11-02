Almost 18 months after the arrest of a Lake Havasu City man accused of impregnating a 14-year-old victim, the trial of Terry L. Fichtelman is scheduled to begin later this month. Now, defense attorneys in the case are arguing for the court to reject testimony from two witnesses.
Fichtelman, 63, was arrested last June on felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor younger than 15, after a paternity test allegedly showed Fichtelman to be the father of the victim’s newborn child. According to prosecutors, the offense may have occurred between October 2017 and January 2018, when the victim was 14 years old. Two witnesses, identified as friends of the victim, are expected to testify at Fichtelman’s trial as to conversations they may have had with the victim after the incidents reportedly took place.
Kingman-based defense attorney Gregory McPhillips has argued that testimony given by the witnesses, identified as friends of the victim, should be rejected on the grounds of hearsay.
McPhillips filed a motion on Monday for Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho to reject testimony given by the witnesses. One of those witnesses is expected to testify that he spoke with the victim in 2019, and that the victim touched her in a sexual manner, on a date that she could not recall. The other witness is expected to testify that the victim abruptly left a video chat with him in February 2019, and returned an hour later to say that Fichtelman had touched her in a sexual manner. According to McPhillips, the witness would also testify that Fichtelman threatened her and her infant child to keep her silence. The witness said he did not remember the specifics of that conversation, according to McPhillips’ motion.
According to McPhillips, both statements by the aforementioned witnesses may be too vague for the court to determine their usefulness, relevance or legality at Fichtelman’s trial. McPhillips also argues that both statements are hearsay, and unsupported with evidence.
In a statement to the court last July, the victim herself argued against Fichtelman’s prosecution. The victim and her mother last year said that Fichtelman was innocent of the offense.
Fichtelman lived in a housing lot on the 4000 block of East Blue Canyon Road until his arrest last year. According to court records, Fichtelman was released from a California prison in 2010 on parole, after serving almost 20 years in prison in a previous child sex offense.
According to court records, Fichtelman’s previous case began in 1990, in Riverside County, California. In that case, Fichtelman - who was in his 30s at the time - allegedly maintained a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old child who was fostered in the care of Fichtelman and his former wife. That relationship also resulted in pregnancy, and the child was ordered by the state of California to abort that pregnancy when the father’s identity was discovered.
The victim in that case, who is now about 43 years old, is also expected to testify against Fichtelman at his trial on Nov. 14.
As of Tuesday, the court’s decision on McPhillip’s motion to suppress testimony from the two witnesses was not readily available to the public.
