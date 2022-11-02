Terry Fichtelman

Almost 18 months after the arrest of a Lake Havasu City man accused of impregnating a 14-year-old victim, the trial of Terry L. Fichtelman is scheduled to begin later this month. Now, defense attorneys in the case are arguing for the court to reject testimony from two witnesses.

Fichtelman, 63, was arrested last June on felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor younger than 15, after a paternity test allegedly showed Fichtelman to be the father of the victim’s newborn child. According to prosecutors, the offense may have occurred between October 2017 and January 2018, when the victim was 14 years old. Two witnesses, identified as friends of the victim, are expected to testify at Fichtelman’s trial as to conversations they may have had with the victim after the incidents reportedly took place.

