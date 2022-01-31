A Lake Havasu City man accused of slashing two victims with a box cutter last year could plead guilty in a hearing set to take place next month.
Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Allison Shokes requested a change-of-plea hearing on Friday in the case of 33-year-old Jonathan Kroll. At that hearing, Kroll may have opportunity to accept a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors.
Jonathan Kroll was arrested in August on felony counts including aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement and disorderly conduct with a weapon last August, after a series of incidents that allegedly took place on the 3600 block of Clearwater Drive.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, witnesses reported that Kroll slashed two victims with a box cutter at the location on Aug. 28, before attempting to leave the scene. Responding officers allegedly saw Kroll attempting to drive away from the location, and pursued him. According to the police report, Kroll’s vehicle rolled over during the pursuit, before coming to a stop. Kroll allegedly exited his vehicle and attempted to flee from officers, but he was apprehended after a brief chase.
Court records show that Kroll was previously convicted in a 2013 fatal stabbing incident, which ultimately led to his conviction on charges of manslaughter almost eight years ago. Kroll was released from an Arizona state prison in 2020 under community supervision.
Kroll has remained free from Mohave County custody since October on $1,500 bond. He is now scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Feb. 25 for his change-of-plea hearing.
