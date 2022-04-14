Defense attorneys this week issued an emergency motion to seal a supplemental report in the case of a Lake Havasu City man accused of fathering the child of a 14-year-old victim. The request came after the findings of that report were detailed in a Monday publication of Today’s News-Herald.
The report, authored by Phoenix psychologist Nichole Pondell, was submitted into court records last Friday by Mohave County prosecutors. Pondell cited details of defendant 63-year-old Terry L. Fichtelman’s pending felony charges of sexual conduct with a minor younger than 15, and drew similarities in her report with with a prior California felony conviction for Fichtelman more than three decades ago, on similar charges.
Pondell asserted in her report that there was sufficient evidence to suggest that Fichtelman showed a propensity toward sexually aberrant or deviant behavior, which may justify prosecutors’ efforts to use the facts of Fichtelman’s 1991 conviction at his pending trial in Mohave County.
Argument
According to Kingman defense attorney Gregory McPhillips, however, those findings should never have been made public before its admissibility in court could be ascertained.
“The report contains significant information about the case, the doctor’s opinions as to the admissibility of other acts … no legal authority allows its publication prior to sitting a petit jury,” McPhillips said in his motion on Wednesday.
According to McPhillips, the report represents evidence that has not yet been submitted as such to the court, and argued against its publication.
“On the 11th day of April 2022, Brandon Messick, reporter from Today’s News-Herald, published a story that quoted specific facts and opinions from (Pondell’s) report. The defense requests Dr. Nichole Pondell’s report be sealed so that further dissemination of this report, from the public court file, be stopped. Since the story was already publicly reported, time is of the essence to stop further dissemination.”
Prosecutors’ rebuttal
Court documents showed a response to McPhillips’ motion on Thursday, by Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman.
“The defendant cites no authority to seal the document and the state denies any wrongdoing,” Schoppman said. “The report is largely based upon public records, to wit: Police reports and criminal convictions. Additionally, any opinions will be expressed in an open hearing on April 29.”
Schoppman ended his response to McPhillips’ motion by saying he would defer to the judgment of Mohave Superior Judge Douglas Camacho on whether Pondell’s report may be sealed.
Similar arrests, decades apart
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Fichtelman last June, after a paternity test allegedly showed Fichtelman to have fathered the victim’s child. According to investigators, the offense occurred between October 2017 and January 2018, when the victim and her mother both lived in the same housing lot as Fichtelman on the 4000 block of East Blue Canyon Road. According to court documents, the victim was 14 years old when the child was conceived.
Fichtelman was previously arrested in 1990, after Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly learned that he maintained a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old child who was fostered in his care. That relationship also led to pregnancy, according to court records, and the victim was ordered by the state of California to have an abortion when the father’s identity was discovered.
In 1991, Fichtelman was convicted in California on 100 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, and sentenced to 38 years in prison. He was released in 2010 on parole.
The victim in that case, who would now be about 43 years old, is expected to testify in Mohave Superior Court later this month.
As of Thursday morning, Camacho had yet to issue a ruling in McPhillips’ emergency motion.
