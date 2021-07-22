Covid numbers are headed in the wrong direction again in Mohave County.
The emerging delta variant, combined with Mohave County’s low vaccination numbers, is a cause for concern, health officials say.
The county health department reported 116 new cases since Monday at noon. According to Assistant Health Director Melissa Palmer, Mohave County, the county had 357 cases reported last week. “The last time we saw cases in the 300s was in February of 2021,” she said.
With that uptick in reported cases, the medical organizations that test for and treat covid have seen an increase in the number of people seeking help.
Staff at the Embry Health testing center in Lake Havasu City said they have gone from doing three tests a day to about 40, and a lot of those tests are coming back positive.
According to Havasu Regional Medical Center Marketing Director Corey Santoriello, the average number of patients hospitalized a day for covid in the past week is 11.
“Hospitalizations currently are about half of what we saw at this same time in 2020,” Santoriello said. “We believe this is due to the number of individuals who have been fully vaccinated. We continue to encourage the public to get fully vaccinated as it has proven to be effective with keeping people from being hospitalized.”
Mohave County’s vaccination rate is 38.5 percent, with 70,356 residents considered to be fully vaccinated. The county is home to 83,581 people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Arizona Department of Health.
According to Kingman Regional Medical Center pathologist Dr. Ryan Swapp says the increase of cases in the county can be attributed to a low vaccination rate and encouraged those who are skeptical of the vaccine to look at the research.
“This vaccine has been developed and scrutinized more heavily than any other vaccine at any other point in the world,” Swapp said. “The data is out there, it is transparent, it’s excellent.”
“This delta variant, it is just a lot more contagious,” Swapp explained. “It is not necessarily more lethal, more deadly or cause more harm but it is just more contagious.”
In a July 19 report, Kingman Regional Medical Center communication specialist Julya Walters said the hospital has 34 patients hospitalized for covid related causes.
Palmer says that Mohave County Health providers will continue to offer vaccines throughout the county. A list of providers can be found here https://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=127&cid=1444&page=2&rid=2230
