The significantly more contagious variant of covid-19 has made its way to Mohave County.
According to a press release today from Mohave County, the covid-19 Delta variant is present in some covid cases in the county. The delta variant was first identified in India in December 2020 and was detected in the United States this past March.
Due to the variant being more transmissible then the original virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has marked the delta variant as a variant of concern.
“Research indicates the Delta variant is significantly more transmissible than other variants, and the fact that we are experiencing an increase in cases, and the Delta variant is present in our county is concerning,” Mohave Public Health Director Denise Burley said.
While the variant has been spreading rapidly through pockets of unvaccinated individuals, those who have been vaccinated can still get it. Although being fully vaccinated may prevent serious illness, hospitalization or death according to the press release.
“Current research suggests that authorized vaccines are working on the variants, and to prevent future surges in cases, we strongly recommend that our county residents get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Burley said.
