KINGMAN — Running for the seat of the recently censured U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott), Delina DiSanto, a Democrat, wants to represent all Arizonans in Congressional District 4.
Finding solutions for housing, health care and jobs is how DiSanto designs to win the next election.
“And I would think that Congressional District 4 and all Arizonans would want to have a representative in Congress that’s ethical, respectful, truthful and work for them,” DiSanto said, adding “not having somebody be immature and play games, and then now causing, I think, more violence with his (Gosar’s) rhetoric.”
DiSanto ran against Gosar in 2020, and she wants to be a voice in Congress that helps benefit Arizonans following his actions around the Jan. 6 riot and his recent censuring.
DiSanto said the video depicting violence that led Gosar to be censured was a last straw. She explained the taxpayers deserve better and their money should not be used to promote violence. Instead, she wants a productive person to take his place.
If elected, she plans on addressing a variety of issues for rural Arizonans including affordable housing.
Part of quality of life is having housing, which includes helping the homeless. Along with affordable housing, homeless people also deserve access to health care, particularly mental health care, she said.
“So that’s why we need to have a Medicare plan and expand health care so that it includes mental health so that we can get them back on track, and then be able to give them affordable housing and make them feel good about themselves to go out to work,” DiSanto said.
DiSanto also discussed having affordable housing throughout the district for veterans. She also said veterans need to have access to health care.
“I believe that every veteran has the right to health care,” DiSanto said. “If they put their life on the line, they have the right to health care, and so we should be fighting for them to be able to have their health care at all times. And we’re not doing that.”
DiSanto, a registered nurse, also said we need a health care plan that works for everyone.
“I believe in a Medicare plan. I mean, I don’t believe in Medicare for all taking any commercial insurance away from you that you like, but be able to have a choice that you can choose a Medicare plan that’s affordable for you per your salary, and so that you are always having some type of insurance to be able to cover for you,” DiSanto said.
For working rural Arizonans, DiSanto said jobs are a priority for her. She wants to raise the wages for her district and find jobs that benefit local communities and fight climate change. DiSanto said the recently approved federal infrastructure bill gives her hope about seeing more jobs in the district.
“The construction jobs that are going to be created, these climate-related jobs, manufacturing jobs, those are the kinds of things that we need to have, and it will create a higher quality of life for the people in Congressional District 4. And that’s what I’m going for,” DiSanto said. “They need to go back to work, they need to feel that there’s hope out there and not the misery of the hate and the division that’s being created.”
DiSanto said it’s important to her to talk one-on-one with residents of her district to understand what issues they’re facing. During a time of division, she wants to find common ground to work for Arizonans on a multitude of issues.
“We may not agree on every single issue, but let’s find out what the kitchen table issues are that I will fight for,” she said.
