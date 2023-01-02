Syndication: Arizona Republic

"The majority of Arizonans support safe, legal abortion, and we need to roll back many of the restrictions that are in place now," says Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.

 Antranik Tavitian/The Republic

PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs took the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009.

Hobbs was sworn in during a private ceremony at the state Capitol as she formally took over from Republican Doug Ducey. A public inauguration for the governor and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for Thursday.

