WASHINGTON – House Democrats continued to press for action Friday against Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, over a violent cartoon video that appears to show him attacking the president and killing a liberal House Democrat.
Close to 30 Democrats said they plan to introduce a censure resolution chiding Gosar for the video, which was posted to his congressional social media accounts, and another 10 wrote the House GOP leader, urging him to call for a House Ethics Committee investigation.
But House Republicans have yet to move against Gosar, who said in a statement Tuesday that he does not “espouse violence or harm” and that the video was merely a “symbolic” statement on the battle between conservatives and liberals over an upcoming immigration proposal.
Neither Gosar nor House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responded to requests for comment Friday.
The 90-second video, posted over the weekend, is an edited version of the anime show “Attack on Titan,” about humans who have to defend themselves from destructive giants that break into their walled cities and kill or eat the humans inside.
In Gosar’s version, the face of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been superimposed on a titan and Gosar’s face has been pasted onto a sword-wielding, jetpack-wearing soldier who slices the back of the titan’s neck, killing it.
The video also shows the Gosar character flying toward President Joe Biden, swords drawn, but stops before an attack.
Faces of other House conservatives, including GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, are also pasted onto soldiers in the video. It includes what appear to be blood-spattered clips of migrants crossing the border, interspersed with the words “drugs,” “crime” “gangs” and more, and images of Border Patrol agents rounding them up.
The video was flagged by Twitter for violating its “hateful content” guidelines but it was left up because of its potential public interest. It had been taken down by late Tuesday, but not before racking up more than 3.3 million views.
The video brought swift condemnation from Democrats.
“Fantasizing about killing a colleague is dangerous, deranged, and promotes violence,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, in a tweet Tuesday. Tlaib was one of 10 Democrats who wrote McCarthy urging him to call for a House Ethics Committee investigation, as well as one of 29 co-sponsors of the censure resolution.
But James Wallner, a senior fellow at the R Street Institute, questioned whether the House should be censuring members when “there are more important debates to be had.” The video may be disturbing, he said, but that it was still speech for which accommodations should be made.
“Disciplining members for activity, for speech, for action, for using rules and procedures or for doing things that people find distasteful, makes it harder for Congress’ members to debate and compromise, as envisioned in the Constitution,” Wallner said Friday.
“This isn’t a question of whether or not we like what Rep. Gosar has done,” he said. “It’s a question of what the consequences are of the House using its procedures to punish Rep. Gosar and what those consequences are for Congress more broadly and its role in our political system and the health of our politics.”
But the censure resolution noted that even though Gosar defended the video as a symbolic statement of policy, “depictions of violence can foment actual violence and jeopardize the safety of elected officials.” It pointed to the Jan. 6 mob that stormed the Capitol and sent lawmakers fleeing for safety as they were certifying the election that ousted former President Donald Trump.
That was echoed by censure resolution co-sponsor Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Tucson, who tweeted that the “disgusting, threatening, and violent video continues @RepGosar’s … behavior that fits neatly into what led up to and the aftermath of January 6.”
Censure is one of the milder forms of official actions lawmakers can invoke to protect the “integrity and dignity” of Congress and its proceedings. Congress can reprimand, censure or expel a member, according to the Congressional Research Service.
Expulsion requires a two-thirds majority. Censure and reprimand require only a majority vote, the difference being that when a member is censured, he must stand in the well of the House while the speaker reads out the resolution against him, according to House rules.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on McCarthy to step in, as well as urging the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate the video. The 10 Democrats who wrote to McCarthy asked for the same, saying action is needed to “promote civility, discourse, and cooperation.”
“Sharing the glorification of violence expressed in this video goes far beyond the protections afforded by the Speech and Debate Clause in the constitution and is beneath the dignity of a person serving in the Congress of the United States,” the letter read.
Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., one of the signers of the letter, called Gosar’s video an example of his “sick behavior.”
“In any workplace in America, if a coworker made an anime video killing another coworker, that person would be fired,” Lieu said in a tweet.
But Wallner warned that taking action against members will have a “longer, more damaging effect on our system.”
“While obviously there are some things out there that are extremely distasteful that shouldn’t be tolerated, I think we should always err on the side of allowing for speech and trying to encourage an environment conducive to critical inquiry and robust debate on Capitol Hill, and not be engaged in censuring lawmakers for activities,” he said.
I've never composed a song but this popped into my head listening to Lee Greenwood this morning. Thinking of sending the lyrics to Willie Nelson. I'm sure he'd do the words proud.
Havasu Patriot
Makes the liberals, whine and bawl.
Havasu's home, to mighty Paul.
Tells it like it is, no apologies.
OC's a terrorist, we agree.
Paul, Paul Gosar.
Fights for liberty.
That communist party, Democrats.
Nothing good to say, all dirty rats.
Deport them all, don't leave a one.
Especially Hunter Biden, Joe's crooked son.
Paul, Paul Gosar.
Stands up for you and me.
Pelosi and squad, what good are they?
Worthless, send them away.
Three cheers for Paul.
Patriot tells it like it is.
Havasu's proud.
Of this fearless leader.
Gosar will be back.
To fight those dirty cheaters.
simple - Yep, you truly lived up to your name with that mess!
Thank you. Thank you very much.
Gosar is an American Hero, as is everyone unwilling to sit and watch the likes of the squads (and bigbooby) attempts to destroy this country. What would Putin do?
1947 - [thumbup]
47 (IQ!) - And again one of your weird little head voices - "bigbooby" - makes you look like the complete fool we all know you are. And Putin would simply tell the twice-impeached, lying, POS to get his troops in order! And Gosar is a traitorous, anti-Semitic, racist, POS and nothing you can say will change that!
Gosar’s desire to speak out at the risk of being labeled a racist is refreshing. If the true racists can riot in our cities without condemnation so should those in Washington on Jan 6th. Both actions are wrong, but fair is fair. The old white guys and girls have had about enough of this crap!
[thumbup]
47 (IQ!) - There is no "at risk" with Gosar, He is, unequivocally, an anti-Semite, racist, low-life, POS.
Talk about a low-life, POS. here's Bozo!!!
NorthLong - [thumbup]
Gosar is not the racist. The so called squad needs to be called what they are. Anti American know nothing nitwits.
47 (IQ!) – As usual you show up here in hopes the massively stupid will buy into you BS. Here are the facts –
29 June 2021 - Images advertising a Gosar fundraiser with America First PAC, a group run by far-right racist loon Nick Fuentes, who has promoted white-nationalist ideas and whom the Justice Department has labeled a “white supremacist.” Fuentes has defended segregation and bemoaned the United States losing its “white demographic core.” He has cast doubt on the millions of deaths in the Holocaust and engaged in a lengthy metaphor likening the deaths to cookies baking in an oven. He labeled the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol “awesome” and the racist rally in Charlottesville that resulted in the death of a counter-protester “incredible.” Gosar’s office and campaign did not respond to requests for comment. But the congressman defended the racist comments late Monday night.
Gosar’s extremism, of course, is hardly limited to his ties to the America First PAC. He has lodged conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and claimed protester Ashli Babbitt was “executed” by police. He has done the same with Charlottesville, suggesting it was a false flag by the left. Gosar’s office even confirmed this week that the congressman was in regular contact with “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander ahead of the Jan. 6 riot.
Earlier this year, Gosar was reported to be involved along with Greene in the formation of an “America First Caucus,” which hailed “Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and warned that mass immigration would negatively impact the “unique identity” of the country.
The "nitwits, as usual, are the ignorant fools who defend the likes of Gosar. "
Your "facts" do not change the truth in what 1947 posted. It is about time to put the race card away. Both sides are guilty of using it, but the Dems are the worst offenders by far. As soon as the word, racist, is used, there can be no more discussion about anything other than race.
tswosie - Still hating the truth I see. Sad little loser that you are.
This disgusting anti-Semitic, racist, POS needs to be walked out of the capitol in chains. Why won't Republiscums do something about these disgusting losers?
Because your folks won't do anything about Maxine Waters, Corey Booker, and that twit from Hawaii, all of whom are much bigger losers.
twosie - Prove it or shut up!
