If mail-in and provisional ballots show a victory for Biden in Arizona, then a second victory in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada or North Carolina could secure a Democratic victory over Trump. But on Thursday, Mohave County Democrats expressed dismay with lawsuits threatened by Republican officials and gathering protesters in Maricopa County.
“I think we all feel really good,” said Mohave County Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary McCord Robinson. “But it’s ridiculous that Ward is allowing people in the GOP to slow down this process in Maricopa County. I don’t understand why Ward is allowing it … or this ridiculous lawsuit over Sharpies.”
According to Robinson, Democrats will not challenge election results in Mohave County. On Thursday, she thanked Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair and Elections Director Allen Tempert in maintaining the integrity of Mohave County’s voting process.
“We trust Tempert and Blair to do their jobs,” McCord said. “It was a very smooth process, and they’re still counting. It was a record turnout this year. The GOP has the popular vote here in Mohave County, and it all comes down to the integrity of our county elections officials. But I don’t think the Mohave County Republican Party takes any of this seriously.“
Unease in Havasu as Biden victory seems possible
“People are unhappy,” said Lake Havasu City Republican Headquarters Office Manager Jenny Buckalew on Thursday.
“They feel there’s been a lot of fraud,” she said. “But they still feel that it could definitely swing Trump’s way.”
According to Buckalew, observers saw no indication of elections fraud at Havasu’s five polling stations, although Republican officials have received calls from Pima, Maricopa and Coconino Counties in reference to canceled ballots.
“We’re very concerned,” Buckalew said. “Our district has been in touch with (GOP Chair Kelli) Ward, and Ward is probably up to her head in everything that’s going on. But she’s looking into it. We’re very happy with her … she’s staying on top of what’s going on.”
