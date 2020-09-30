Although Democrats are a decided minority in the Northwest corner of Arizona, the Mohave County Democratic Central Committee has been working hard to get voters ready for the General Election.
According to the latest voter registration numbers, released July 6 by the Mohave County Recorder, Republicans outnumber Democrats about three to one in active registrations, and in the Lake Havasu City area the GOP holds a four to one advantage. MCDCC District 3 Chair Joan Miles said the party has been doing its best to close that gap by helping to register voters ahead of the Oct. 5 deadline, but its main goals have been to push voter turnout and provide information to voters about the coming election.
“The reality is - as we all know - Mohave County is a very red county, but we are focused on making sure that our Democrats are informed,” Miles said. “We want people to vote, but we want them to be informed voters. So we do our very best to get that information out so that when they vote they know who they are voting for and why they are casting that ballot.”
Miles said the Democrats want everyone to vote regardless of political affiliation, but their efforts have focused on reaching out to registered Democrats and Independents. The party sent postcards with voter information to every Democrat and many Independents in the county last month, and Miles said another will be going out shortly. She said the party has also been working the phones to talk to voters and they have recently received a lot of campaign signs they will be distributing throughout the county.
Miles said the Mohave Democrats are also gathering volunteers to work the polls, to give rides to voters on Election Day, and they are hoping to have enough volunteers to serve as political observers at early voting locations and Election Day precincts throughout the county.
“We have been very successful so far in enlisting volunteers to help us throughout the remaining election period,” she said.
While phone calls, mailers, and gathering volunteers are fairly typical election activities, the 2020 Election is anything but a typical election year. The Mohave Democrats haven’t had any in-person meetings due to the ongoing pandemic, though they have been meeting monthly on Zoom and sending recordings of their meetings out to everyone on their mailing list.
“We are aware that the Republican candidates are coming to visit throughout the county, but the Democratic candidates have chosen to actually follow state and federal guidelines regarding social gatherings, social distancing, mask wearing, hand-washing, etc,” she said. “So we have done multiple Zoom meetings with candidates and have tried to connect our people with the candidates that way.”
Another unique issue so far during the 2020 Election has been mail-in ballots.
“The biggest questions that we have are related to the national issues that have been raised in regard to the safety and promptness of delivery of vote-by-mail ballots,” Miles said. “I’ve received dozens of calls personally and I know our office is receiving calls asking if it’s safe. We try to reassure them that it is safe. Our county officials are doing a great job in giving our part of the state a safe and effective way of voting without going to the polls on Nov. 3.”
Miles said if voters are still uneasy about mailing in their ballots, they give them information about early voting in Mohave County and let them know where they can personally drop off their mail-in ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.