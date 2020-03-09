Lake Havasu City Democrats will choose between presidential candidates Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders when they go to the polls on March 17. On that day, the presidential preference election will occur in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.
Since the Democratic Party is the only party participating in Arizona’s March 17 election, only registered Democrats can vote. They must present a photo ID, such as an Arizona driver’s license, to cast a ballot.
Mary McCord Robinson doesn’t expect the polls to be particularly crowded on March 17. She is chair of the Mohave County Democratic Central Committee.
“The majority of the votes comes in by mail,” she said. “The polls typically are not very busy, especially for presidential preference elections.”
There are six polling locations where Democrats in Havasu can vote, according to Allen Tempert, Mohave County’s elections director. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The locations are:
Precinct 219
• Mountain View Property Owners Association, 2635 Anita Ave.
• Bethany Bible Church, 1200 Park Terrace Ave.
Precinct 220
• Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd.
• Quality Inn, 271 Lake Havasu Ave.
• Community Presbyterian Church, 3450 Chemehuevi Blvd.
• St. Michael’s Methodist Church, 2895 Jamaica Blvd.
Havasu voters who are unsure of their precinct number will find it listed on the left-hand side of their voter registration card.
As of March 6, Havasu had 37,331 active registered voters, according to Susan Sheets in the county’s election office in Kingman. She declined to say how many of those were registered Democrats.
However, McCord Robinson said there are 20,000 registered Democrats in Mohave County; 6,000 are in Havasu.
“Of those, 4,000 have requested mail-in ballots,” for the March 17 presidential preference election, she said. “To date, 1,500 of those ballots have been returned.”
On the national level, the next important dates for both political parties occur in summer. The Democratic National Convention is July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Republican National Convention is Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Other dates of note include presidential debates. They are Sept. 29 (South Bend, Indiana), Oct. 15 (Ann Arbor, Michigan) and Oct. 22 (Nashville, Tennessee). A vice presidential debate is Oct. 7 (Salt Lake City, Utah).
Those who plan to vote in the Nov. 3 general election must register to vote by Oct. 5.
