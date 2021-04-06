A Denver man was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI early Saturday morning, when he was allegedly found unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.
According to police, 30-year-old Andrew M. Standridge was parked near a bar in Downtown Havasu, with his engine running. Standridge’s driver’s license had been previously revoked after a prior DUI conviction. Officers found the doors to Standridge’s vehicle unlocked, and turned off the engine before waking Standridge.
According to police, the vehicle contained an “overwhelming” odor of alcohol, and a glass pipe containing suspected marijuana was allegedly visible in the vehicle’s center console.
Police ordered Standridge to exit his vehicle, and asked for his identification. According to the police report, Standridge attempted to give officers his lighter twice, and then a quarter, before producing his requested identification card.
According to the report, Standridge was visibly intoxicated at the scene, and he was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on suspicion of DUI. Standridge allegedly refused to provide a sample of his breath to test his possible level of intoxication, and officers obtained a warrant to draw samples of Standridge’s blood instead.
Police say the incident was Standridge’s third DUI offense in the past seven years.
