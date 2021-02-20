A Kingman resident was arrested earlier this month on charges of sexual conduct with a minor and attempted luring a minor for sex.
Investigation in the case began in November, when the victim allegedly detailed events that took place three years prior. According to Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies, 41-year-old Brian N. Eckley allegedly sent the 13-year-old victim inappropriate text messages and photos, and asked for photos in return. The text messages were of a sexual nature, the report said, and indicated that Eckley was attempting to arrange a hotel room stay with the victim to engage in sex.
Eckley was arrested Feb. 12 and transported to Mohave County Jail without incident. On Thursday, county prosecutors submitted felony charges in Mohave Superior Court.
