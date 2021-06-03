Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies, with agents of the Arizona Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission task force executed a drug-related search warrant at a Fort Mohave address last Friday.
Deputies detained one alleged suspect, identified as Floyd A. Johnson, 31, in front of the residence upon their arrival. According to the report, Michael P. Lunde, 56, and Stephanie D. Vickers, 34, were detained inside. Deputies say Lunde was found in possession of 4.6 grams of suspected heroin at the scene.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found items of drug paraphernalia and a usable amount of methamphetamine in areas allegedly occupied by Vickers and Johnson. A vial of Narcan – a drug typically used to treat victims of narcotics overdoses – was found in another area of the home known to be commonly occupied by Lunde.
According to investigators, the home was located within close proximity to a Fort Mohave elementary school.
Johnson and Vickers were charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drugs in a “drug-free zone” and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lunde was charged with felony counts of possession of narcotics for sale and narcotic sales in a “drug-free zone.” Lunde was also found to have two standing warrants for his arrest.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the case remained under investigation as of this week.
