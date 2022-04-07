San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman suspected of vandalizing a Needles hotel.
Needles resident Charlotte Jackson, 46, was wanted this week on felony charges of vandalism when she encountered San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday. Deputies stopped Jackson in Needles and arrested her at the scene. She was transported to the Sheriff’s office’s High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, California, and held on $25,000 bond
