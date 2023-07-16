PHOENIX — Famed constitutional attorney Alan Dershowitz will have to pay a share of the sanctions imposed on the lawyers who brought what a trial judge called a frivolous lawsuit on behalf of failed candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem.

U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi ruled Friday that the retired Harvard Law School professor did play a role in the case, even to the point of signing the pleadings. And that signature, the judge said, was tantamount to saying that their claims had legal merit.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.