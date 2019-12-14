To create a winter wonderland in Lake Havasu City, just add a beer garden, a 70-mile off-roading track, RVs, friends and family, Christmas lights and good barbecue on a 65-degree day.
That’s the recipe that the Chamber of Commerce followed for their ninth annual Desert Bash at Standard Wash this weekend — an event that consistently sells out.
“It’s been amazing, and the weather is perfect,” Lisa Krueger, Chamber president and CEO, said on Saturday afternoon.
Off-roaders hit the trails around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, eventually returning to the event space to enjoy some food and drinks, games, and the desert itself. Each rider is accounted for. By conducting sweeps of the trails and having the Lake Havasu Unit of Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue on hand, no rider is left behind.
Gene Hepler, captain of the Havasu MCSO Search and Rescue unit, said there were no major incidents throughout the weekend, besides a few flat tires and belt changes.
Niki Nickle, Chamber of Commerce vice president and event manager, said their goal is to leave the desert cleaner than when they arrived. There were prizes awarded for riders who brought trash back from the desert, including one for most interesting find.
The event is supported by several sponsors, who set up booths at the event to provide their services and feature activities for attendees. The presenting sponsor was AZ West. They offered free test drives of their off-road vehicles on an isolated 5-mile track.
Due to the event’s popularity every year, Krueger recommends that anyone interested in participating mark their calendars for Sept. 15. That’s when registration will begin for Desert Bash 2020.
