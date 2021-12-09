Racers, start your engines and remember — the best hand wins.
Today and Saturday at Standard Wash, milemarker 173 on State Route 95, the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its 11th annual Desert Bash event with off-road enthusiast coming from all over to compete in the desert poker run.
The poker run tasks drivers with navigating a 70-mile round trip journey in the desert where they will make five designated stops. At each of the stops, drivers will draw a playing card until they create a five-card hand.
“At the end, whoever has the best hand wins,” Chamber President Lisa Krueger said. “There are cash prizes for the top three hands, but then there is also a small cash prize for the worst hand and trust me — there are a lot of worst hands.”
The poker run is not a race, though, and taking a little break at the stops is encouraged.
“All of our poker run stops have a little treat such as nachos or hot chocolate or some type of little snack,” Krueger said.”Usually at the poker stops, people like to stop and socialize. It is not a race, so there is no rush for anyone to get through.”
Krueger says that racers typically finish the run in six to seven hours.
Those worried that Thursday’s rain might affect the bash should fear not because according to Krueger, the rain is a welcome sight.
‘The rain today is actually a blessing,” Krueger said. “It keeps the dust down, and people who are off-road enthusiasts don’t care about a little rain. It is what it is.”
Desert Bash will also have plenty of activities for those not participating in the poker run including a vendors row, an ugly sweater contest and, on Friday at 6:30 p.m,. a movie under the night sky.
