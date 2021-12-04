The poker run may be sold out, but the event area at Standard Wash is open to the public. Only three miles south of town at Standard Wash BLM Area, Desert Bash will take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11.
Activities include a free movie under the stars Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and an Ugly Sweater Contest Saturday at 4:15 p.m. The public is welcome to enjoy music, food trucks, vendors and fun times. Parking is free. The movie under the stars is a walk-up movie with a drive-in movie sized screen. If you plan to attend the movie, bring your own seating and warm blankets and jackets. More information on Desert Bash can be found at www.havasuchamber.com
Those seeking to get involved with the Chamber through membership or committee action, contact the Chamber via email to nikin@havasuchamber.com or call (928) 855-4115.
