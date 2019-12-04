Dusty desert trails and sloping mountain landscapes have long offered residents and visitors a chance to see the Lake Havasu region in a new light. Now the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing the city’s off-roading experience to a new wave of travelers.
The Chamber of Commerce will host its ninth annual Desert Bash & Off-Road Poker Run next week, with 255 off-highway vehicles scheduled to participate. Officials are expecting crowds of hundreds of participants and spectators for the event, which is scheduled to begin Dec. 13 at Standard Wash. Although the event’s participant slots are sold out, according to Chamber President Lisa Krueger, there’s plenty of room for the public to enjoy the festivities.
Sponsors, vendors and Chamber representatives will place decorations and fanfare for a “Winter Wonderland” area at the event, featuring music, a festive atmosphere and a special appearance by Santa Claus.
According to Krueger, the event offers an opportunity for participants to experience everything Havasu’s trails have to offer, at a leisurely pace.
“It’s a very friendly event for people who may not be that experienced at off-roading,” Krueger said. “It’s a chance to go out in groups on the trail and experience everything there is to love about the desert. It’s not a race, and that’s what makes it fun.”
The poker run will feature multiple stops on lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Arizona State Land Department, with participants gathering poker cards in the hope of winning cash prizes for the best “hand” at the end of the event. The length of the poker run will be about 60 or 70 miles, Krueger said, on a course that will bring participants back to the action at Standard Wash.
This year, the action will include vendors, food, live music, decorations and free side-by-side rides offered by Arizona West AllSports. New to the event will be a horseshoe tournament and an “ugly” sweater competition for spectators to enjoy as poker run participants venture out into the desert.
According to Krueger, about half of the event’s participants will be coming from outside the Havasu community, and the Chamber has worked together with Havasu tourism officials to promote the event this year with a $2,500 grant from GoLakeHavasu. According to Desert Bash organizer and Niki Nickle, this year’s event is one guests will be sure to enjoy.
“Our participants love the family atmosphere, camaraderie and having new stories to share,” Nickle said. “We want the general public to feel welcome at the event, and there are events for the public as well as participants … our main concern is safety, and ensuring that everyone has a good time out there.”
The event typically nets about $18,000 to $20,000 per year, which is used to subsidize the Chamber’s membership fees and keep members’ dues as low as possible, Krueger said. This year’s Winter Bash will also rely heavily on volunteers from the community, who are often eager to show their support.
Havasu residents interested in volunteering for this year’s Desert Bash & Off-Road Poker Run event can do so online at Havasuchamber.com.
According to a 15-day forecast provided by weather-tracking corporation AccuWeather, visitors and participants at this year’s Desert Bash event can expect sunny skies from Dec. 13 through Dec. 15.
For more information, contact the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-855-4115.
