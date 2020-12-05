A Desert Hills church is planning for the return of its annual drive-through nativity display, but organizers will have to make a stop in Kingman along the way.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve a permit for New Hope Calvary Church’s annual drive-through nativity display. The event is planned for next weekend, but will require a special event permit from the county before it can proceed.
The event has in the past enlisted hundreds of actors to play parts in the nativity, in one-hour shifts, with assorted animals including donkeys and camels brought to the event for specific scenes.
Despite the nativity’s popularity in recent years, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski doesn’t foresee much objection to the event by the board of supervisors next week.
“It’s a drive-through event,” Latoski said Friday. “It’s not actually a gathering – it’s just a matter of people driving at their leisure, in vehicles, through the area. It’s been a very well-received event in the past.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote at its Dec. 7 meeting on the matter of a special event permit for the event.
As of Friday, the event itself is scheduled to take place Dec. 11-12, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 3735 London Bridge Road.
