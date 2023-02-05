Desert Hills could get new comms equipment under ARPA proposal

A Desert Hills Fire Department vehicle is seen outside the 2021 Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains.

 News-Herald file photo

The Desert Hills Fire District could receive $100,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding, after years of challenges and budget constraints caused during and after the pandemic.

Next week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve a proposal by Supervisor Ron Gould to provide that funding to the district, as Desert Hills officials remain challenged by rising population and deteriorating equipment.

