Desert Hills could get new comms equipment under ARPA proposal

The Desert Hills Fire District could receive $100,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding, after years of challenges and budget constraints caused during and after the pandemic.
Next week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve a proposal by Supervisor Ron Gould to provide that funding to the district, as Desert Hills officials remain challenged by rising population and deteriorating equipment.
According to Mohave County Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin, the Desert Hills Fire District served at the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, with significant challenges as paramedics responded to calls from those possibly affected by the highly contagious illness.
District officials had to purchase new protective equipment to ensure paramedics’ safety during those calls, with several district employees themselves falling ill as the district continued to provide service.
But now, Esplin says call volumes are rising. The district, which covers 72 square miles, is home to about 2,800 residents, but sees a seasonal population increase of as many as 2,000 more residents.
According to Esplin, the district has had to increase tax rates to the maximum allowed under Arizona law to fund fire and paramedic operations in Desert Hills. One of the largest challenges faced by the district is the replacement of its aging communications equipment - an effort hindered by the impact of the pandemic.
“Currently, the district is utilizing portable radios on loan from the Phoenix Fire Department,” Esplin said in a Jan. 24 memo to the county’s governing board. “The district’s radios are outdated, and as a result they have a difficult time communicating with other agencies including the neighboring Lake Havasu City Fire Department.”
And until now, the Desert Hills Fire District has lacked funding to upgrade its communications equipment - Equipment that could ultimately allow the district to respond to emergencies and ultimately mitigate the further spread of the coronavirus.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve the use of $100,000 to provide new communications equipment to the district. That funding would be allocated from Mohave County’s Fifth supervisory district’s share of a total $41 million granted to the county under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
That decision will be made at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.