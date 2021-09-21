The Desert Hills Fire District will receive almost $1 million in federal grant funding to provide three new firefighters, and to address firefighter safety at the district’s two fire stations.
The Fire District’s board of directors voted last week to accept the funding under two separate federal grants. The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant will provide $677,946 for three new firefighter positions for three years.
And according to Desert Hills Fire Battalion Chief Steve Bunn, new firefighters are needed not only in Desert Hills, but throughout the country.
“Everyone’s looking for firefighters,” Bunn said Tuesday. “Three extra guys will make operations safer for everyone. And we’re not the only ones who are looking for people.”
The department has received 632 calls for service since Jan. 1. According to Bunn, those numbers are higher than they were in 2020, and extra hands will be a positive step in mitigating possible disaster north of Lake Havasu City.
But with the hiring of new firefighters will also come the responsibility of keeping those firefighters safe. The fire district this month also accepted a $126,046 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) under the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That grant will allow the district to install vehicle exhaust removal systems at each of its fire stations.
“Our stations don’t have them,” Bunn said this week. “And they’ll be an extremely important part of removing exhaust and carcinogens from our engine bays. Every fire department in the country is looking into possible causes of cancer, and this will be a big step in helping to protect our guys a little better.”
As of this week, the Desert Hills Fire District employed 20 firefighters, including 18 line crew members and two battalion chiefs.
The district is now actively accepting employment applications at www.deserthillsfire.org/employment.
