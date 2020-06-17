Four Desert Hills firefighters are assisting with firefighting efforts in different wildfires throughout the state.
Desert Hills Fire District sent Capt. Jason Sayre and Engineer Kyle Young to assist with the Blue River Fire on the San Carlos Apache Reservation on June 9 as fireline medics. The Blue River Fire began on June 5 and was estimated at 20,400 acres. The team was then cleared from that wildfire and reassigned to the Bush Fire in the Tonto National Forest, where they remain today.
On Tuesday, another pair of Desert Hills firefighters were sent with Water Tender 1518 to the Mangum Fire at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. The vehicle is manned by Battalion Chief Bryant Stanec and Engineer Guy Lawrence, and they’re expected to assist for about 14 days.
Their team’s responsibilities include filling units with water as needed and ensuring the water supply is always ready to use as the wildfire continues to be fought, Battalion Chief Stephen Bunn explained.
“I talked to both teams this morning, and everyone’s doing good,” Bunn said Wednesday. Stanec and Lawrence arrived at the Mangum Fire around 9 a.m. on Wednesday and are awaiting their assignment. Sayre and Young are staged at the Bush Fire.
As of Wednesday evening, the Mangum Fire is 3% contained and 47,561 acres. The Bush Fire was 5% contained and 89,059 acres in size. As of Tuesday, the Blue River Fire was 85% contained.
