Three men from the Desert Hills Fire District are on their second week assisting with wildfires in Montana.
Capt. Jason Sayre, engineer Jeremy Barragan and firefighter/paramedic Ryan Johnson are staffing the Fire District’s Brush Engine 1516 that has made its way to Big Sky Country. The men left for Montana on July 18 and are expected back home on Aug. 11 – totaling 21 days of work and four days of travel. As of Wednesday, the men were at the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, according to Desert Hills Fire District Chief Battalion Bryant Stanec.
“When I talked to them today, they’re in good spirits,” Bryant Stanec said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “It’s a unique terrain. We’re used to fighting fires in Arizona, so there’s some forest (terrain in Montana), but there’s a lot of grassland that they’re fighting.”
Over the past few weeks, the men have been part of an effort to contain the Divide Complex fires, which is “a lot of ground to cover,” Stanec says. There are three wildfires burning up in the area; the Balsinger, American Fork and Ellis fires. Stanec says the Balsinger Fire is 5,200 acres, American Fork is 1,200 and the Ellis is 1,277.
The 1516 engine the men rode to Montana in is assigned to Division Tango, which initially extinguishes new fires before they grow. Stanec said the men were able to stop a fire from progressing to Neihart, a small town amid the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Fires could possibly spread in the area and their services will likely be needed as thunderstorms, lightning and erratic winds up to 45 miles per hour are expected over the coming days, Stanec said.
According to Stanec, mid-May through August is traditionally fire season in Arizona and his department’s busiest time includes containing brush and wildfires in the area and throughout the state during that time.
Around after the Fourth of July holiday, Stanec said the Fire District begins to move its resources to either the Northern or Western parts of the United States if needed. When their services are demanded, Stanec said they typically deploy one or two engines in California typically later in the summer.
The Fire District has also deployed firefighters to Oregon, Washington and at one time, went as far as Georgia. Early in the summer, Stanec said the Fire Department sent medical resources to New Mexico and Eastern Arizona. Medical and REMS (Rapid Extraction Module Support) teams from the Fire District were on hand in those regions.
“In all actuality, we could deploy anywhere in the continental United States,” Stanec said.
Sayre, Barragan and Johnson were sent to Montana because the Fire District was requested to send an engine over there.
When the Fire District does deploy its firefighters, Stanec wanted to emphasize to residents of Desert Hills and the surrounding areas that their local station is staffed.
“We definitely backfill and keep our staffing at our minimum staffing level,” Stanec said. “Before we send an engine out, we make sure we have the manpower to backfill and protect the community of Desert Hills.”
