ralph jones.png

A Desert Hills man will be sentenced next month after his conviction on charges related to the manufacture and detonation of explosives in the area of State Route 95.

Ralph Jones, 60, was convicted Friday in Mohave Superior Court on two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon and two counts of misconduct with a weapon. He was also found guilty of possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia last week. Jones is now expected to appear for sentencing in the case on April 4.

