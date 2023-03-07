A Desert Hills man will be sentenced next month after his conviction on charges related to the manufacture and detonation of explosives in the area of State Route 95.
Ralph Jones, 60, was convicted Friday in Mohave Superior Court on two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon and two counts of misconduct with a weapon. He was also found guilty of possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia last week. Jones is now expected to appear for sentencing in the case on April 4.
Jones, who filed multiple complaints with the court over the past year due to medical issues including a spinal injury, pleaded for leniency from the court even before the trial began. Jones sent two separate letters to Mohave Superior Judge Rick Lambert, dated Feb. 22.
“Two hundred forty-six days of torture, for setting off fireworks on the Fourth of July,” Jones wrote of his incarceration at Mohave County Jail. “I can’t believe all of this BS. What a waste of time and money. I love America, but how did this happen?”
In Jones’ second letter, he addressed his medical needs.
“I’m a 60-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease, from spraying herbicide for the Arizona Department of Transportation for over 20 years. I’m in need of back surgery. I’m not in good health and have specific and special medical needs … I’m asking for some form of probation, with time already served, so that I can continue to address my medical needs with my doctor. I’m in constant pain and have been in jail suffering for more than 245 days.”
Jones has sought medical release from Mohave County Jail as early as September, in reference to prolonged pain caused by a possible spinal injury. According to court records, that pain was such that he ultimately agreed to plead guilty to all counts in an effort to receive medical treatment unavailable at the county jail. Jones’ plea offer was rejected by the court last year.
The case began last June, when the Lake Havasu City Police Department investigated reports of improvised explosive devices that had been detonated near the 5600 block of State Route 95. That investigation led to Jones’ arrest last July 21, when he was allegedly found in possession of items related to the manufacture of explosives.
Police served a search warrant at Jones’ home, where they reportedly found completed and unfinished IEDs, as well as a narcotic pill and drug paraphernalia.
As of Tuesday, Jones remained in custody at Mohave County Jail, where he will await sentencing in his case.
