A Desert Hills man is continuing to seek his release from custody at Mohave County Jail this month, in order to receive medical treatment for spinal injuries that may have left him in a state of constant pain for the past six months.
Last week, court officials filed a letter from 59-year-old inmate Ralph Jones to Mohave Superior Judge Rick Lambert. Jones has sought surgery or other medical treatment since as early as September in reference to constant pain in his back.
“I’ve been in Mohave County Jail since July 23, 2022,” Jones wrote last week. “I’ve been informing the jail of severe medical issues, and I have been ignored. The jail finally got records of massive injuries, and I need to request release pending my trial because I need medical attention beyond the jail’s ability to provide.”
That correspondence was filed with the court on Jan. 19, but according to a statement by Lambert, such requests cannot be issued by Jones - They may only be made as motions by Jones’ legal counsel, Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Allison Shokes.
Attempts to contact Shokes by telephone for this story were unsuccessful as of Wednesday afternoon.
Jones has until now written as many as six letters to the court to request a reduction of his bond and an expedited trial date. In his efforts to receive medical treatment, Jones ultimately agreed to plead guilty in November to charges of possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct with a weapon, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and unlawful manufacture of a weapon.
The case began last summer, as Lake Havasu City police detectives started their investigation into the alleged detonation of multiple improvised explosive devices near the 5600 block of State Route 95. That investigation led to Jones’ arrest on July 21, when police say he was found in possession of multiple items related to the case. According to police, a search of Jones’ residence yielded items related to the manufacture of explosives, as well as several improvised explosive devices, a narcotic pill and drug paraphernalia.
According to court records, prosecutors have identified Jones as a repetitive offender under Arizona statute, with previous convictions for narcotic and dangerous drug violations in 2000, and a conviction for possession of dangerous drugs in 2017.
Jones is next expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a Jan. 28 final management conference in his case. He is expected to stand trial Jan. 28.
As of Wednesday, Jones remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $35,000 bond.
