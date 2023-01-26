ralph jones.png

A Desert Hills man is continuing to seek his release from custody at Mohave County Jail this month, in order to receive medical treatment for spinal injuries that may have left him in a state of constant pain for the past six months.

Last week, court officials filed a letter from 59-year-old inmate Ralph Jones to Mohave Superior Judge Rick Lambert. Jones has sought surgery or other medical treatment since as early as September in reference to constant pain in his back.

