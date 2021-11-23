A local restaurant in Lake Havasu City is becoming a favored campaign stop for Arizona politicians.
On Monday night U.S Senate candidate Justin Olson and Corporation Commission candidates Nick Meyers and Kevin Thompson spoke and took questions from the public at BlondZee’s Steakhouse. Prior to those candidates, gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Bryan Masche stopped by the restaurant.
Fourth district congressman Paul Gosar also was supposed to attend the event but canceled due to security concerns. Gosar’s office did not respond to requests for further information about what those concerns were.
Melissa Lucas, the owner of BlondZees, decided to start inviting candidates to her restaurant after last year’s stay-at-home orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic forced her to shut down BlondZee’s and her restaurant in Portland.
“I had no idea two years ago that the governor could hold a press conference and I could lose my restaurant in just a matter of minutes,” Lucas said. “…I want to make sure that not only do I know who they are and what their platform is but that I can be friends with them and call them up.”
Lucas says that it doesn’t matter if the candidate is a liberal, Democrat, Libertarian, independent or Republican -- she just wants to give the people of Lake Havasu City a chance to come listen and meet candidates themselves and form their own opinions about them.
“The whole point is to invite all of them and provide the platform, the stage and the microphone,” Lucas said
So far Lucas has said that both the candidates and the constituents who come to meet them have given positive feedback.
“(U.S. Senate Candidate Justin) Olson told me that ‘what I love about this is that whenever I come to Havasu it is a three-day ordeal because I have to go to the Republican women’s dinner, the Republican men’s breakfast, the Mohave County Conservative Club’” Lucas said. “’Here it’s everyone. One and done.”
Monday Night’s Candidates
During Monday’s event, the first candidate to speak at BlondZees was U.S Senate Candidate Justin Olson who is looking to unseat current Democrat Senator Mark Kelly.
Olson, who is running against five other declared candidates including Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, was born in Mesa and has been involved in state government since 2011. Currently Olson is serving as a corporation commissioner.
In his stump speech to the BlondZees audience, Olson established himself as an America First candidate who has been a lifelong conservative.
“We need to have a candidate for the U.S Senate that has a proven conservative record,” Olson said. “That is why I stepped up to take on Mark Kelly. I am the only candidate in this race with a proven conservative record. My successful legislation defeated the funding for Obamacare in Arizona and Planned Parenthood. I was a champion for fiscal responsibility, for the right to life and the second amendment. I’ll fight relentlessly for secure borders and low taxes.”
After Olson spoke, two candidates for the Corporation Commission who are running together as a team, Nick Meyers and Kevin Thompson spoke.
Meyers is software engineer and businessman who ran for the commission last election cycle but ended up managing the write-in campaign for Jim O’Connor who was elected to the commission. Currently he is a policy advisor to Olson. Kevin Thompson is an Air Force veteran who served on the Mesa city council and has 17 years’ experience working for Southwest Gas.
Both Meyers and Thompson say they want to be Corporation Commissioners to limit the power of the commission and keep it focused on its primary purpose, setting utility rates.
“First off we hate mandates,” Meyers said. “Mandates and subsidies. Both of those to put it bluntly suck, they raise your rates. Now I am not talking about the mandate that says you will provide clean water to your customers, of course we are going to keep that. But the mandate that says we want you to be clean energy by a certain date…gone.”
Lucas does not have a date set yet for the next candidate to come speak at BlondZees but says that she is currently working with gubernatorial candidate Matt Salmon’s team to set a date.
(1) comment
Cool! Now I know where to never spend a dime of money at!
