DESERT HILLS — Desert Hills residents could see an increase to their water rates this year, thanks to an application filed by EPCOR with the Arizona Corporation Commission.
Water rates from EPCOR could increase throughout Arizona, in districts including Desert Hills, Sun City and areas of Mohave County. A hearing on the proposed rate increase is scheduled to begin next week.
According to EPCOR’s application for its rate increase, the water utility hopes the rate increase will raise revenues for the company by $12.5 million, statewide. In the Havasu Water district, which comprises the Desert Hills and Parker communities, the company would receive a $159,150 boost to its revenue if the increase is approved.
According to the company’s application for rate increase, filed in June 2020, part of the rate increase would seek to address the cost of electricity and natural gas incurred in the operation of EPCOR facilities. A portion of the extra revenue would also be used to address the maintenance of EPCOR water tanks in its Havasu Water District.
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould announced the upcoming hearing to constituents earlier this week. According to Gould, a larger concern than the pending rate increase is what future increases may come due to a recent consolidation of the Havasu Water District with the company’s water utility in Parker.
“They’re supposed to set rates to see that (EPCOR) receives a 10% increase on its investment,” Gould said Friday. “The district in the Parker area needs a lot of work. I’m worried that rates in Desert Hills could be raised in the future to subsidize repairs needed in Parker.”
Sun City residents have filed opposition to the proposed rate increases. With many living on fixed incomes, some residents say they can’t afford such an increase. According to Sun City resident Rebecca Peterson in a statement filed earlier this week with the Arizona Corporation Commission, seniors could be most at risk from the proposal.
“Too many of our citizens are at the poverty level or having a very difficult time making ends meet,” Peterson said. “Many seniors will not be able to pay the amount per month that is projected, and it will mean they will have to go without some meals or medicine to keep their water turned on. EPCOR has no thought about these seniors who will suffer because they are only thinking of their back pockets and bottom line.”
The Arizona Corporation Commission is scheduled to speak with stakeholders and EPCOR officials in the proposed rate increase during a hearing scheduled Feb. 17. If approved, rates for EPCOR customers could be increased as soon as Aug. 15.
EPCOR’s application for the rate increase can be viewed at https://edocket.azcc.gov/search/docket-search/item-detail/25363.
Public comment on the company’s proposal will be accepted by mail at Arizona Corporation Commission, Consumer Services Section, 1200 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85007, Reference Docket No. WS-01303A-0177.
Remarks and public comment will also be accepted online at https://efiling.azcc.gov/online-services/utilities-public-comment-external.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.